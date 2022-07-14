Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Chansamone Chanyalath (R) meets Thai General Chalermphon Srisawasdi in Vientiane on July 12. (Photo: Vientianetimes.org.la)

Vientiane(VNA) - Lao and Thai military forces plan to step up cooperation in border security, especially in the crackdown on drug trade and illegal immigration.



Closer cooperation in border security topped the agenda during a visit to Laos this week by a delegation of the Royal Thai Armed Forces led by Chief of Defence Forces General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, according to the Vientiane Times,



The visit aimed to bolster cooperation between the armies of Laos and Thailand, and in particular to increase security along the Laos-Thailand border through tighter controls on drug trafficking and the smuggling of goods.



Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath said that the visit strengthened cooperation between the two armies in suppressing illegal activities and other issues that have the potential to instigate unrest, the newspaper reported.



The army chiefs also agreed to develop activities in agriculture and animal farming between the Lao and Thai armies, and at the same time carry out more visits to each other on the basis of mutual trust, it said./.