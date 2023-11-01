Laos, Thailand talk building of railway bridge over Mekong River
The foreign ministers of Laos and Thailand have begun talks on the construction of a railway bridge over the Mekong River to connect Laos’s Vientiane capital and Thailand's northeast province of Nong Khai.
During their talks in Vientiane on October 30, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith and his Thai counterpart Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara also discussed the extension of the cross-border railway from Nong Khai to Khamsavath train station in Vientiane to promote tourism and enable easier access to the Laos - China railway, the Lao media reported.
The officials agreed to encourage their countries’ related sectors to consider ways to further promote bilateral trade by removing existing barriers to trade and facilitating business activities.
The talks also aimed to boost tourism between the two countries through the use of the Khamsavath train station./.
