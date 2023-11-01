World Thai cosmetics makers aim to go global Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development (NSTDA) has opened a one-stop service to assist entrepreneurs in the cosmetics industry in entering the global market.

World Indonesia, Netherlands step up coooperation Indonesia and the Netherlands announced a Plan of Actions (PoA) of the Comprehensive Partnership for 2024-2025, which will serve as a roadmap for continued partnership and collaboration between the two nations, in Jakarta on October 31.

World Thailand to remove visa requirement for Indian, Taiwanese travellers Thailand will waive visa requirements for arrivals from India and Taiwan (China) from next month to May 2024 in a bid to draw in more tourists as the high season approaches.