A COVID-19 testing site in Vientiane, Laos . (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao Ministry of Health recorded only nine cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including six community infections and three imported.



Local authorities have placed 21 areas of seven districts in the capital city of Vientiane under strict supervision in order to contain COVID-19.





The country has so far confirmed 1,943 cases of COVID-19 and 1,654 patients have recovered, while three died of the disease. At a press conference, the ministry's representative emphasised prevention measures have resulted in a reduction in COVID-19 cases but many people have still failed to follow social distancing regulations. Many of the new COVID-19 cases are the results of neglecting prevention measures.The country has so far confirmed 1,943 cases of COVID-19 and 1,654 patients have recovered, while three died of the disease.

Meanwhile, Thailand will begin roll out its mass vaccination programme on June 7.

Especially, foreigners living and working in the country and having registered for inoculation will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots from next week.



Deputy Director of the Department of Disease Control (DCD) Sophon Iamsirithaworn said the vaccination for foreign diplomats will be carried out on the same day with the mass vaccination programme, based on an advanced pre-registration system. Expats are eligible for vaccine shots on the same day as locals with priority given to the elder and those with underlying conditions.



According to Sophon, Bangkok will receive more vaccines than other provinces because the dense population in the capital and the complicated developments of COVID-19. As planned, nearly 1 million doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines will be delivered to Bangkok and in the first two weeks, and about 500,000 doses will be administered./.

VNA