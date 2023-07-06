Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chansouk Sengphachanh speaks on the 5th Ordinary Session of the Lao National Assembly. (Photo: Paxason) ô tả cho ảnh

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MTC) has proposed measures to promote the country’s domestic production and reduce imports, during the ongoing 5th ordinary session of the 9th National Assembly.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chansouk Sengphachanh said that the MTC has been working with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to encourage businesses in Laos to sell domestically produced products instead of imported goods.

The MTC is also cooperating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF) to regulate the importation of products that can be produced domestically.

The two ministries agreed to decrease the exports of raw materials and allocate supplies to domestic industries to assist in the export of high-value goods.



Ministries, agencies, and localities will develop plans for organising trade fairs to promote agricultural products as well as their joint action plan.

Chansouk said that to further support micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the MTC will provide low-interest loans and offer technical assistance to help them improve their production quality.

The MTC will strengthen cooperation with the Bank of Laos to register all importers and exporters within the next six months and develop a consolidated database of this information, allowing for better regulation of two-way trade in the country, she said./.