Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos has called on ASEAN nations and regional stakeholders to further strengthen cooperation to alleviate poverty and ensure food security in the region, reported the Vientiane Times on May 10.



The newspaper quoted Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket as saying at the 29th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting recently held in Bali, Indonesia, that addressing gaps and finding solutions to eradicate poverty and hunger among the poor is not an easy task for a single organisation or sectoral body.



She urged national and regional organisations and stakeholders to enhance their continued efforts and raise investments in both capital capacity and human resources capability, which will facilitate eradication of poverty and food security in the region.



Suanesavanh said Laos, as a Least Developed Country (LDC), has framed a plan to achieve graduation from the list of LDCs by 2026.



Laos stands ready to work closely with Indonesia and other member states to realise ASEAN priorities and to ensure the success of ASEAN in 2023, which will bring benefits to the region and serve as a foundation for Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024, she said.



The minister also reiterated the significance of regional and international collaboration to overcome economic difficulties brought on by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging geopolitical challenges, climate change, and the increase in prices of goods, food and energy.



At the meeting, ASEAN officials underlined the importance of continued empowerment of people in rural areas to support sustainable development and poverty eradication in the region./.