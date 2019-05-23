Truong Thi Mai (left), Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation, and Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Voraachith. (Photo: VNA)

– Leaders of Laos on May 23 reaffirmed that the country will work together with Vietnam to preserve the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries, and pass down the relationship to next generations.Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith and National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou made the statement at a reception for Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, now on a working visit to the country.They congratulated Vietnam on the achievements it has recorded after more than three years of implementing the resolution adopted at the 12th National Party Congress.The hosts expressed their hope that under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnamese people will attain more during the cause of reform, orientating Vietnam towards becoming a modernised and industrialised nation.They took the occasion to thank Vietnam for its great and effective support to Laos at present and in the past, and rejoiced at developments of the special solidarity.The leaders also highly valued the outcomes of the meeting between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee, during which the two sides discussed the Party’s mass mobilisation work amidst the market economy and international integration.For her part, Mai, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, reaffirmed Vietnam’s comprehensive support for Lao reform and believed that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Lao people would go on to reap more fruits in the field.She said the pragmatic and effective collaboration between Vietnam and Laos across a range of realms has significantly contributed to national construction and defence in each country.Vietnam will make all-out efforts, together with Laos, to preserve and deepen the bilateral relationship, she stressed.The official said the Commission will partner with the Lao Front to effectively implement agreements reached by senior Party and State leaders of the two countries.–VNA