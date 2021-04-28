Laos well prepares for coping with COVID-19 pandemic
Taking samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao government has announced that the country basically completed the preparation of resources to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in the context that the number of infections is increasing in the Southeast Asian nation.
With nearly 500 new infections reported in the country since April 20, the Lao government has asked its health sector to urgently check and list medical supplies and medicines, and financial sources to serve the pandemic prevention work.
The sector was also requested to prepare quarantine and treatment facilities, and focus on tracing and taking samples for testing for those who contacted with COVID-19 patients.
According to the Lao Ministry of Health, hospitals serving COVID-19 treatment in Vientiane are ready to receive patients.
The Lao government also asked for smooth flows of imported goods and inter-provincial transport in order to ensure the supply of essential products for people.
All 18 provinces and cities of Laos now are under lockdown.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos has reported that there were 13 Vietnamese people in Laos infecting with COVID-19, with five of them are being treated at a hospital in Vientiane.
It said that since April 20, nearly 2,000 Vietnamese people in Laos have applied for support to return to Vietnam, and that the embassy has worked hard to provide maximum assistance to them./.