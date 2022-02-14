World Singapore Airshow 2022 to take place with smaller scale The Singapore Airshow 2022 will be held in in-person format from February 15 to 18 at Changi Exhibition Centre, with fewer participants.

World Lao, Singaporean FMs to pay official visits to Cambodia Foreign Ministers of Laos and Singapore, Saleumxay Kommasith and Vivian Balakrishnan, will pay official visits to Cambodia and attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Phnom Penh from February 15 – 17 at the invitation of their Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn.

World Cambodians advised to be vigilant against Omicron Cambodian Health Ministry's spokeswoman Or Vandine on February 13 urged people to be more vigilant and to comply with health protocols amidst a rise of COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant.

World Indonesia to call on G20 to set up global fund for health crises Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the country will urge the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) to establish a global body that can dispense emergency funds during a health crisis, functioning in a similar way to international financial institutions.