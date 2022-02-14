Laos works to end GHG emission by 2050
Vientiane (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Laos has adopted new measures to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emission to zero by 2050.
Deputy Minister Phouvong Luangxaysana was quoted by Vientiane Times newspaper as saying that the ending of CO2 emission into the atmosphere is not easy.
However, the ministry plans to expand the country’s green space to 70 percent of its land area to have more trees to absorb CO2 emitted by industrial activities and other processes, he said.
According to website edgeportal.worldbank.org, Laos has a low capacity to adapt to climate change due to its socio-economic underdevelopment.
From 1970 to 2010, Laos recorded 33 natural disasters (mainly floods and droughts), affecting nearly 9 million people and causing the country a loss of over 400 million USD./.
