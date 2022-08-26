Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Education and Sport issued 10 measures and 40 recommendations nationwide to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 pandemic when the new academic year begins on September 1.



The ministry will send staff to each school to inspect conditions.



It will also enhance the management of principals to ensure that schools are operated effectively up to expected standards.



According to the Lao press, many schools in Vientiane are preparing for new academic year, including cleaning up the environment, adjusting teaching calendars and following hygiene measures to counter the resurgence of the pandemic./.