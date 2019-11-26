ASEAN ASEAN, RoK hold exhibition on public service innovation The ASEAN – RoK Exhibition on Public Service Innovation is underway in the RoK city of Busan from November 25 to 27, on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN – RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong – RoK Summit.

ASEAN Korean President vows support for ASEAN’s startup development President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in has affirmed that the RoK will join hands with ASEAN member nations to promote startups in the field of technology as part of their efforts towards creative growth.

World RoK steps up defence cooperation with Philippines, Singapore The Republic of Korea (RoK) signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation with the Philippines and Singapore on November 26 on the sidelines of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit in the southern port city of Busan.

World ASEAN army chiefs gather in Indonesia The 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) was held in Bandung city, Indonesia’s West Java province, on November 25.