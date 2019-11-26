Laos’s biggest ever marathon to attract 4,000 runners
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 4,000 runners both domestic and foreign will participate in the first Vientiane International Marathon slated for December 8, making it the biggest ever marathon in Laos.
Held by Events for Goods and the Lao Amateur Athletics Federation, the marathon will take runners through the quiet capital city of Laos, starting and finishes at the well-known landmark, Pa That Luang Grounds.
There will be 42KM, 21 KM, 10 KM, and 5 KM courses, which weave through cultural and historic streets, landmarks, promising to provide runners with unique experiences.
According to the organizers, about 80 percent of participants are Laotians, and the remaining 20 percent come from 40 countries worldwide.
Hundreds of volunteers and medical and rescue workers have been mobilized to serve the big event./.
