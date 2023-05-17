Laos-Vietnam Friendship Hospital launched in Xiangkhouang
At the inauguration ceremony of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Hospital (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Laos-Vietnam Friendship Hospital, the largest health care infrastructure project that Vietnam has presented to Laos, was inaugurated in Laos’ northern province of Xiangkhouang on May 17.
Covering an area of 2.5 hectares, the hospital is built at a cost of nearly 500 billion USD (21.32 million USD) using non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government. With 200 beds and full modern equipment, the hospital aims to meet the healthcare service demand of people in Xiangkhouang and northeastern localities of Laos.
According to Lao Deputy Minister of Health Snong Thongsna, the hospital is expected to make great contributions to the development of Laos’ health care sector as it is the largest of its kind in the region, of which personnel are trained with the support of Vietnam.
Xiangkhouang Deputy Governor Sivilay Sengchaleun said that for Xiangkhouang, a war-torn locality with poor healthcare infrastructure, the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Hospital is hoped to bring great benefits to locals and residents of nearby localities.
The Laos-Vietnam Friendship Hospital is built at a cost of 500 billion USD (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, Viengsavanh Vilayphone, Standing Vice Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee, expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for the support, affirming that the project symbolises the traditional solidarity and mutual support between the two countries.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that along with meeting locals' healthcare demand, the project contributes to strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
It shows the great attention of the Party, Government and people of Vietnam to improving healthcare service quality for Lao people, and reflects the determination of the two Governments in implementing the Vietnam-Laos cooperation strategy in Xiangkhouang and Houaphanh, he said.
Phuong asked the People’s Committee of Nghe An province, which borders Laos, as well as relevant agencies to continue to coordinate closely with authorities of Laos and Xiangkhouang province to ensure smooth operations and maintenance of the hospital, and continue personnel training activities within the project’s framework./.