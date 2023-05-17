Society Village-based health staff remain devoted despite difficulties In the remote and ethnically diverse regions of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, devoted village-based health workers are striving to replace entrenched, antiquated customs with modern healthcare practices, despite the challenges they face.

Society President Ho Chi Minh in Indonesian journalist’s memory “Paman Ho” (Uncle Ho), as Indonesian people call Vietnamese late President Ho Chi Minh with warm sentiments, has become a popular word in the country. In stories by journalist Amarzan Loebis, an influential figure in the Indonesian press, it comes along with the memory of his unforgettable meeting with the Vietnamese leader nearly 60 years ago.

Society Remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos Remains of 96 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in different periods in the Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xieng Khouang, have been repatriated following ceremonies in Xieng Khouang on May 16-17.