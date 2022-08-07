Videos Sunwah Group Chairman optimistic about Vietnam’s future Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group, has expressed his optimism about Vietnam’s future, saying the country is one of the best performers in ASEAN in term of post-pandemic recovery.

Business MoIT ready to help Vietnamese companies access Côte d'Ivoire market The Trade Promotion Agency under Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) stands ready to support and create favourable conditions for companies of Vietnam and Côte d'Ivoire to promote bilateral trade in the future, its director Vu Ba Phu has said.

Business Vietnamese companies seek cooperation with Russia’s Krasnodar province A delegation of Vietnamese companies paid a working visit to the Russian province of Krasnodar - known as "breadbasket of Russia" - from August 2 to 5 to explore business cooperation with local enterprises.