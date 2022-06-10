Large road projects under NA’s discussion on June 10
The National Assembly (NA) is discussing investment in several major road projects and a draft resolution on some special policies for south-central coastal Khanh Hoa province on June 10, part of its ongoing third session in Hanoi.
Legislators will focus on Belt Road No. 4 of the Hanoi Capital Region, Belt Road No.3 of Ho Chi Minh City, along with Phase 1 of Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot, and Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressways.
According to the Government’s proposal, the 112.8km-long Belt Road No. 4 of the Capital Region will traverse Hanoi, Hung Yen, and Bac Ninh. Meanwhile, Belt Road No.3 of HCM City will stretch 76.34km through HCM City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An.
A pre-feasibility study report on the two projects said these roads will help boost regional connectivity, urbanisation, socio-economic development, as well as the economy’s competitiveness.
The Government also pointed out the necessity for building Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot, and Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressways, noting that they will help develop uniform and modern transport infrastructure, meet the growing transport demand, remove transport infrastructure bottlenecks in the southern key economic region, tap into the potential and advantages of the Central Highlands and Mekong Delta, create momentum for socio-economic development, ensure defence - security, and reduce poverty.
Meanwhile, an NA resolution on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the development of Khanh Hoa province is meant to create an effective legal tool for capitalising on every potential and advantage to create socio-economic development breakthroughs in the province as targeted by the Politburo./.