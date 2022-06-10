Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Lao province looks to enhance cooperation with Da Nang city Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province of Laos Leklay Sivilay has suggested enhancing cooperation with central Da Nang city of Vietnam, especially promoting the export of agricultural products between the two localities that has been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics NA Chairman asks for positive and clear changes in issues raised in Q&A session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue proposed the Government, administrations at all levels and sectors to synchronously deploy solutions in order to perform better and create positive and clear changes in issues questioned by legislators during the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the 15th legislature's third sitting.