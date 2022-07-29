Large-scale industrial complexes challenge environmental efforts: symposium
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Socio-economic development and the overexploitation of natural resources have caused environmental problems in Vietnam, heard a symposium in Hanoi on July 29.
Director General of the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) Nguyen Van Tai noted that the rapid development of science-technology in the country over the past five years has led to the formation of many complicated, large-scale industrial complexes, challenging environmental protection efforts.
Although the environmental quality has improved, pollutions still remain in some areas, especially river basins, industrial parks, rural areas and craft villages, he said, pointing out complex developments of deforestation, poaching and wildlife trafficking.
Over the past years, Vietnam has also worked to strengthen policies and laws on environmental protection, and integrated them into socialist-orientated market economy institutions, the official went on.
He highlighted the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection which officially took effect on January 1, 2022, with breakthrough policies and solutions aiming to raise environmental quality, protect people’s health, balance the ecosystem, preserve bio-diversity, and ensure sustainable economic development.
At the symposium (Photo: VNA)Apart from promoting the operations of environmental organisations at both central and grassroots levels, the country has stepped up scientific-technological applications and enhance international cooperation in this regard, he added.
Participants focused their discussions on such issues as environmental impacts on investment activities, natural conservation, and solid waste management towards the circular economy.
The opinions raised at the event will be collected and submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment by the VEA to complete the report on environmental protection in 2016-2022 and orientations for 2022-2025, which will be presented at the 5th national environmental conference slated for August 4./.