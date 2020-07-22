Business Infographic 20 years of Vietnamese stock market After 20 years of establishment and development, the Vietnamese stock market has overcome many ups and downs to get the current scale, which is a considerable achievement.

Business Vietnam Energy Summit: Perfecting mechanisms for energy sector development Mechanisms for developing the energy sector in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No.55-NQ/TW on orientations to national energy development till 2030 with a vision to 2045 are under focus at the Vietnam Energy Summit 2020 which opened in Hanoi on July 22.

Business FPT's profit up by 14 percent in first half FPT Corporation overcame challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic in both the global and domestic markets to achieve positive financial results in the first half of the year, especially in core business lines.

Business Flexible origin rules will bring benefits to local plastic producers Flexible rules of origin in the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help local plastic enterprises take full advantage of preferential tariffs when exporting to the EU market.