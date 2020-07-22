Large-scale wind power project planned in Binh Thuan
Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) along with Asiapetro and Novasia Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee on July 22 to develop the 3.5GW La Gan wind power project off the coast of the south-central province – one of the first large-scale projects of its kind in Vietnam.
The Danish Embassy in Vietnam said the signing ceremony took place within the framework of the Vietnam Energy Summit 2020 which was held in Hanoi.
As the world’s leading investor and developer of offshore wind power projects, CIP has mobilised over 10 billion USD from investment funds worldwide for the project.
The involved partners will also work closely with Binh Thuan authorities, ministries, and agencies to outline a detailed investment plan after the project is added to Vietnam’s master plan on power development.
Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen said that via a cooperation project between the Danish Energy Agency and the Vietnam Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, Vietnam was found to hold 160GW of offshore wind power capacity, putting the country among the most-promising markets in the field.
He suggested it learn from the experience of other countries to tap into the benefits brought about by wind power./.
