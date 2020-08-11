Largest lockdown area in Da Nang lifted
The Da Nang Orthopaedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital and its surrounding areas reopened early on August 11 after 14 days of lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Medical staff of Da Nang Orthopaedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital are happy when the hospital reopens after lockdown (Source: VNA)
This is the largest lockdown area in central Da Nang city, the hot spot of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam. It includes nearly 3,000 residents in Thach Thang ward of Hai Chau district and about 400 medical workers, patients and their relatives. All of them have tested negative for the coronavirus that causes the disease.
The Da Nang Orthopaedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital is the second in Da Nang to have the lockdown lifted, following the Da Nang Hospital C.
At present, only Da Nang Hospital where the largest number of infection cases have been reported so far is in lockdown./.