Culture - Sports Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage Traditional beekeeping in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts in the southernmost province of Ca Mau was recently recognised as a national intangible heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers Organisers of the 11th Hue Festival have just announced the main activities taking place at the festival, which will be held between August 28 and September 2.

Culture - Sports Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi People in Hanoi will have an opportunity to explore Spanish cuisine at the World Tapa Day to be held in the capital on June 20.