Largest whale skeleton on display in Binh Thuan
The largest whale skeleton in Vietnam is on display at Van Thuy Tu Temple. (Photo nld.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s largest whale skeleton, over 20 metres in length and weighing 65 tonnes, is on display at Van Thuy Tu Temple in Phan Thiet coastal town, south-central Binh Thuan province.
Hundreds of tourists come here on weekends as everyone is curious about this skeleton and the custom of worshiping whales in Phan Thiet.
The mammal has 63 vertebrae on its spine, along with 15 pairs of ribs and two bones for limbs. The skull is around 2.4 metres wide. The upper jaw is 3.1 metres long and has a V shape. The lower jaw is 3.8 metres long.
The main hall of Van Thuy Tu Temple includes an altar dedicated to the whale gods and fishermen’s ancestors. In the back is a worshipping area that preserves more than 100 whale skeletons, many dating back more than two centuries ago.
Along with the whale skeleton, Van Thuy Tu has many highly valued artefacts like bronze bells and terracotta statues./.