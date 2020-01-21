Largest-ever Lunar New Year festival to be held in Sydney
The largest ever Lunar New Year festival will be held in Sydney city, New South Wales state of Australia, from January 25 to February 11, with exciting music performances and fairs planned for most popular tourist attractions and well-known squares.
Fireworks in Sydney (Photo: Internet)
Sydney (VNA) – The largest ever Lunar New Year festival will be held in Sydney city, New South Wales state of Australia, from January 25 to February 11, with exciting music performances and fairs planned for most popular tourist attractions and well-known squares.
Speaking at a ceremony on January 21 to announce the festival’s programme, Councilor of Sydney city Robert Kok said as a multicultural community with people coming from China, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam, Sydney wants to bring all communities closer to welcome a New Year.
He said the 2019 festival drew nearly 1.5 million visitors, raking in 28.56 million USD, contributing to promoting tourism and increasing revenue for the local economy.
This year, over 1 million visitors across the world are expected to flock to Sydney to enjoy the largest annual celebration in Asia, he added.
Artist Valerie Khoo, curator of the festival, said over 100 events will be organised across the city such as community dances and dragon boat races at Darling Habour, and other attractive activities at Haymarket pedestrian street.
A highlight of the festival will be an exhibition of multi-coloured lanterns and a 8m high tower decorated with 9 golden rats designed by Australian artist Claudia Chan Shaw./.
Speaking at a ceremony on January 21 to announce the festival’s programme, Councilor of Sydney city Robert Kok said as a multicultural community with people coming from China, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam, Sydney wants to bring all communities closer to welcome a New Year.
He said the 2019 festival drew nearly 1.5 million visitors, raking in 28.56 million USD, contributing to promoting tourism and increasing revenue for the local economy.
This year, over 1 million visitors across the world are expected to flock to Sydney to enjoy the largest annual celebration in Asia, he added.
Artist Valerie Khoo, curator of the festival, said over 100 events will be organised across the city such as community dances and dragon boat races at Darling Habour, and other attractive activities at Haymarket pedestrian street.
A highlight of the festival will be an exhibition of multi-coloured lanterns and a 8m high tower decorated with 9 golden rats designed by Australian artist Claudia Chan Shaw./.