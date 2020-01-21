Culture - Sports Exhibition presents artworks inspired by rats An exhibition featuring artworks inspired by rats has opened in Hanoi to celebrate the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Rat, gathering artists from the G39 group.

Culture - Sports Tet calligraphy street in Ho Chi Minh City The calligraphy market at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House in District 1 has become a must-visit attraction for residents and visitors for taking photos and buying calligraphy works for Tet.

Culture - Sports Thai Nguyen exhibition gives visitors insight into Party’s history An exhibition of photos, documents, books and newspapers was opened in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on January 20 in celebration of the 90 founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).