Environment National park receives 100 rare animals from 2019 Kon Ka Kinh National Park in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has received a pig-tailed macaque – an endangered and rare species, Director of the park’s Centre for Creature Rescue, Conservation and Development Tran Van Thu said on June 16.

Environment USAID launches Species Conservation Fund in Vietnam The United State Agency for International Development (USAID) Biodiversity Conservation Activity has launched a 1.4 million USD Species Conservation Fund (SCF) in Vietnam to support locally-led conservation efforts initiated by Vietnamese NGOs and other independent organisations.