Last captive bear in Binh Phuoc transferred to rescue centre
The last captive bear in the southern province of Binh Phuoc is handed over to the centre of Free The Bears in the Cat Tien National Park (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) -
Free the Bears in Vietnam, in collaboration with the management board of the Cat Tien National Park, the Forest Protection Sub-department of Region 3 and the Forest Protection Department of Binh Phuoc received the sun bear from a private facility in Chon Thanh district.
The 40-kg male sun bear is now in normal health.
Previously, the northern province of Son La reported no more bears being kept for bile in the locality after the last captive bear was handed over to the bear conservation centre in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 11, 2021.
According to statistics of the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV), there are nearly 300 bears being captivated in more than 100 private facilities, down over 90 percent over the past 15 years from 4,300 in 2005./.