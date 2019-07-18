Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Duc Manh (third, left) addresses the funeral of former Chairman of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association Evgeny Glazunov (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy and expatriates in Russia on July 16 and 17 paid last respects to Dr. Evgeny Glazunov and Sen. Lt. Gen. Anatoly Khiupenen, two Russian friends who devoted their lives to promoting relations between the two countries.At the funeral of former Chairman of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association Evgeny Glazunov, Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Duc Manh offered the deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased who served as Chairman of the association from 1991 to 2008 and Honorary Chairman of this organisation since 2008.Manh affirmed that Glazunov is a big friend of the Vietnamese people who has made enormous contributions to Vietnam’s struggle against invaders in the past as well as national development and defence in the modern time.His death was a great loss to the Vietnamese people and the two countries’ relations, the diplomat said, noting that Glazunov is one of the most prominent experts on Vietnamese studies. He has been honoured with the Friendship Order, the Labour Order and many other rewards by the Vietnamese State.At the respect paying ceremony of Sen. Lt. Gen. Anatoly Khiupenen, Vietnamese Counsellor Nguyen Quynh Mai conveyed the Vietnamese people’s condolences over the death of the former head of the Soviet Union’s expert delegation in Vietnam between 1972 and 1975.She noted that Khiupenen had been with Vietnamese soldiers and people during the most difficult times of the resistance war against the US.He had directly assisted Vietnam’s air defence force to fight back against the US’s bombing raids on Hanoi in December 1972, which was described as the “Battle of Stalingrad of Vietnam”. The late officer had greatly contributed to the Vietnamese people’s historic victory over the invaders.With his dedication, Khiupenen had been presented with many noble awards of Vietnam, including the Feat-of-Arms Order and the Friendship Order, Mai said.At the two funerals, organisers also read messages of condolences sent from Vietnamese socio-political organisations to the deceased’s families and Russian organisations.-VNA