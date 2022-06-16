Last working day in third session of 15th National Assembly
The NA vote to pass a resolution (Photo: VNA)Hanoi, (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly adopted a number of resolutions and passed laws on June 16, the last working day of the 15th legislature’s third session, before concluding the session.
In the morning, NA deputies adopted a resolution on the pilot model of organising labour activities, job orientations and vocational training outside prisons for inmates.
The NA also voted and passed the law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property, and the Law on Insurance Business (revised).
In addition, a resolution on special mechanisms and policies for south-central Khanh Hoa province, and five others on major road projects were endorsed in the morning.
The closing meeting was held in the afternoon, and was broadcast live on national television and radio, and the TV channel of the NA.
The NA approved three other resolutions, including the resolution of the third session, before NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered his closing remarks./.