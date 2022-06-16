Politics Vietnamese FM attends Special ASEAN - India Foreign Ministers' Meeting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi on June 16 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN - India relations.

Politics Thua Thien - Hue boosts cooperation with Lao localities Cooperation and exchange activities across various fields between the central province of Thua Thien - Hue, and Sekong and Salavan provinces of Laos are gradually recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to further strengthening the special friendship relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 16.

Politics State leader acknowledges ambassador’s contributions to Vietnam - Australia ties President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on June 15, highly valuing the diplomat’s fulfillment of duties which has helped further intensify the two countries’ strategic partnership.