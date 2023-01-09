Last working day of 15th NA’s second extraordinary session
The 15th National Assembly is scheduled to vote on a number of important laws and resolutions on January 9, the last working day of the legislature’s second extraordinary session.
In the morning, legislators will discuss several financial matters and vote to adopt a resolution on extending a number of pandemic prevention and control policies, and allowing the continued use of certificates of circulation of medicines and medicinal ingredients which expired on January 1.
The closing session will take place in the afternoon. The NA will vote on the resolution on the national master plan until 2030 with a vision to 2050, the revised law on medical examination and treatment, the resolution on adjusting localities’ reborrowing plans in 2022, supplementing the 2021 regular spending estimates sourced by foreign non-refundable aid, and transferring localities’ anti-pandemic budget in 2021 to the 2022 budget.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will then deliver his closing remarks.
The closing session will be broadcast live on national TV and radio./.