Politics Border guards in Dien Bien Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien work hard to ensure a peaceful life for local people, especially in the lead up to the Lunar New Year 2023, or Tet.

Business PM urges Phu Yen to turn potential into resources for development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the south central province of Phu Yen to turn its potential and advantages into resources for development during a working session with key officials of the locality on January 8.

Politics President meets retired leaders of central localities President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met retired leaders of several central cities and provinces in Da Nang city on January 8.

Politics Quang Binh border guard force asked to promote effective operation models National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has recommended that the border guard force in the central province of Quang Binh further promote its effective operation models to foster close ties with local people and better their engagement in the local Party building and poverty reduction work.