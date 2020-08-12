Politics Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. Under his leadership, the Vietnamese people, the army, and the Communist Party made great strides in the country’s renewal, industrialisation, modernisation, national construction and defence.

Politics Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing Top leaders of China, Laos, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their profound condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his passing.

Politics Politburo suspends Party position of Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman The Politburo on August 11 decided to suspend Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee and Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Duc Chung from attending activities of the municipal Party Committee and its standing board.

Politics Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee suspended from work Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.