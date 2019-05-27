President Ho Chi Minh (File Photo: VNA)

A ceremony marking the 129th birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890) took place in Buenos Aires on May 26.The event, organised by the Argentina-Vietnam Cultural Institute (Instituto de Cultura Argentino Vietnamita - ICAV) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Argentina, was attended by ICAV staff, local people and Vietnamese people living in the country.Addressing the event, ICAV President Poldi Sosa spoke highly of contributions by the late leader to the establishment of Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, as well as the country’s heroic struggle for liberation and independence.She voiced her hope that the life stories of President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam’s history will be further introduced to Argentine people, especially the youths, thereby promoting the two countries’ friendship.In reply, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Dang Xuan Dung said Vietnamese people always bear in mind the contributions by President Ho Chi Minh and strive to implement his testament.The Vietnamese Embassy in the country and local authorities inaugurated a bust of the late President in Buenos Aires in August 2012.The same day, a contest on telling stories of President Ho Chi Minh was held in The Hague, the Netherlands.