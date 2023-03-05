San Cai village in Loong Luong commune, Van Ho district, is attracting thousands of tourists every day to its immense valley of peach blossoms. The hillsides are blanketed with thousands of flowers blooming brilliantly.

The peach blossom valley in Loong Luong stretches for dozens of hectares. Opium poppies used to blanket this area, but they’ve now been replaced by the colour of peach blossoms.

Van Ho is one of the localities with the largest peach growing area in Son La province, with more than 500 hectares, of which more than 230 hectares are planted for fruit. It is therefore necessary to zone peach growing areas and design tours to maximise tourism potential.

Peach trees have brought in significant incomes to people on Moc Chau plateau. Many areas cultivating peaches are becoming attractive tourist destinations, with a beauty not found elsewhere. These have been likened to “sleeping beauty” awakening./.

VNA