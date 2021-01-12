Health Two recovered Russian COVID-19 patients test positive again Two Russians have tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 again after they were given the all-clear and completed quarantine on January 7.

Health One imported case of COVID-19 recorded on January 11 A Polish expert who was sent to quarantine right upon his arrival at HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on January 11 evening.

Health One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 10 A 24-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from Japan was the only COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam over the last 24 hours, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on January 10 evening.

Health Virtual waiting room for patients amid COVID-19 invented by university students A group of university students recently invented QQueue - an app that allows patients to virtually wait in line, reducing waiting time and the chance of groups gathering in public spaces.