Latest G-bond auction raises over 216 million USD
The State Treasury has raised 5 trillion VND (216.4 million USD) worth of Government bonds at a recent auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange.
Employees work during a Government bond auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange.(Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Accordingly, the State Treasury offered G-bonds of four maturities – seven years (500 billion VND), and 15 years, 20 years and 30 years with 1.5 trillion VND each.
Interest rates of all terms reported decreases, ranging from 0.11-0.37 percent a year.
Specifically, 500 billion VND worth of seven-year bonds was mobilised with an annual interest rate of 2 percent, down 0.24 percent from the auction on February 19.
A total of 1.5 trillion VND was raised from 15-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 2.51 percent, down 0.37 percent from the February 26 auction. Meanwhile, another 1.5 trillion VND was collected via 20-year bonds, with a yield rate of 2.98 percent, 0.11 percent lower than that in the February 19 session.
The State Treasury also raised 1.5 trillion VND worth of 30-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 3.25 percent, down 0.3 percent from the February 26 auction.
So far this year, the State Treasury has mobilised 28.26 trillion VND (1.22 billion USD) from G-bond auctions on the HNX./.