Latest G-bond auction raises over 450 million USD
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilises 10.48 trillion VND (450.55 million USD) from a G-bond auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on June 24.
A total of 8.5 trillion VND worth of bonds was up for auction, including 5-year bonds valued at 1.5 trillion VND, 10-year bonds at 4 trillion VND, 15-year bonds at 2.5 trillion VND each, and 20-year bonds at 500 billion VND.
The five-year bonds were sold for 130 billion VND with an annual interest rate of 1.95 percent, equivalent to that of the previous auction on June 17.
A total of 6 trillion VND was mobilised from 10-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 2.98 percent, down 0.02 percent from the previous auction.
Sales of the 15-year bonds totalled 3.6 trillion VND, with an interest rate of 3.15 percent per annum, equivalent to that of the previous auction.
The 20-year bonds raised a total of 750 billion VND at an interest rate of 3.42 percent, down 0.03 percent from the previous auction.
The State Treasury has raised close to 84.59 trillion VND (3.63 billion USD) from G-bonds so far this year. Last month, it mobilised over 18.39 trillion VND from G-bonds via 16 auctions./.
