Sci-Tech Minister calls on OVs to contribute more to homeland's development As Vietnam is facing many challenges, including restructuring to improve productivity, coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, climate change adaptation and sustainable development, Vietnam always welcomes initiatives to contribute to the country’s development and wants to bring its solutions to supply the international market, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

Sci-Tech JAXA: Launch of NanoDragon satellite suspended to November 9 The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on November 6 announced the delay of the launch of its fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket that is expected to carry nine small satellites, including Vietnam’s NanoDragon.