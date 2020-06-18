Politics ASEAN, Russia join hands to combat COVID-19 Foreign ministers from ASEAN and Russia held a special meeting on COVID-19 via video conference on June 17, to promote cooperation between the two parties in preventing and combating the pandemic.

Politics More laws, resolutions expected to sail through NA on June 18 Legislators will vote on June 18 morning the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents, and the resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Politics Vietnam boosts defence cooperation with Canada, Australia Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, on June 16, engaged in two online talks with Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence, and Peter Tesch, Deputy Secretary for Strategic Policy & Intelligence at Australia’s Department of Defence.

Politics Revised Enterprise Law goes through National Assembly The National Assembly approved the Law on Enterprises (revised) with 90.68 percent of votes in the morning of June 17.