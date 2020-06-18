Law amending, supplementing Issuance of Legal Documents Law passed
The National Assembly passed the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents at its on-going ninth session on June 18.
Lawmakers vote on law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents (Source: VNA)
The 157-article new law stipulates that legal documents can only be revised, supplemented, replaced or revoked by other legal documents of the State agencies which have issued the old documents.
The documents announcing the revocation of legal documents must be published on public newspapers as regulated.
During the morning session, the legislature also passed a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
Lawmakers also looked into the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Handling Administrative Violations.
In the afternoon, they will vote on a resolution on the ratification of State budget balance for 2018, and the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Investment.
The draft revised Law on Environmental Protection will also be tabled for discussion on the day./.