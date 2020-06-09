Law makers adopt one resolution, discuss two bills on June 9
The 14th National Assembly passed a resolution on its supervision programme in 2021 and discussed two draft laws at the plenary sitting in the NA Hall in Hanoi on June 9, the second working day of the second phase of the NA’s 9th session.
In the morning, the NA heard a proposal on the adjustment of investment policy for some sections on the eastern North-South expressway for 2017-2020 and a verification report by the NA Economic Committee on this matter.
A Government report and the NA Finance-Budget Committee’s verification report on a draft resolution on special finance-budget mechanisms and policies for the capital city of Hanoi were also presented to the legislature.
The deputies then spent the remaining of the morning discussed in groups the proposal and the Government’s report
In the afternoon, the law makers passed a resolution on the NA’s supervision programme in 2021 with 91.1 percent of votes.
They then debated issues of difference in the draft law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on the Organisation of the NA.
Later, the draft law on residence (revised) was also tabled for discussion.
On June 10, the NA is scheduled to discuss in groups the draft law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract (revised), the draft law on international agreements, and the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Handling Administrative Violations.
The legislature are to vote on a resolution on the NA’s law and ordinance building in 2021 and adjustments to the law and ordinance building in 2020, the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Judicial Assessment, and the draft resolution on exemption of agricultural land use tax.
Law makers will then discuss raising charter capital of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.
Several personnel matters will be handled later, including the election of the Chair of the National Election Council, and the approval of the removal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Nguyen Thanh Hai from the post of member of the NA Standing Committee./.
