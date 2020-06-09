Politics Lawmakers discuss special financial, budget mechanism for Hanoi Many lawmakers on June 9 agreed that a resolution piloting some special financial and budget mechanisms and policies should be promulgated for Hanoi to enable its stronger development, while discussing in groups at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), said a Vietnamese official at a periodical meeting of the council to review the mechanism on June 8.

Politics Lawmakers to vote on NA’s Supervision Programme for 2021 National Assembly (NA) deputies will vote on a resolution on the legislature’s Supervision Programme for 2021 at its on-going ninth session in Hanoi on June 9.

Politics Ratification of EU-Vietnam deals, ILO convention makes NA’s highlight The ninth working day of the 14th National Assembly (NA)’s ninth session on June 8 was marked with the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), along with the country’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 105.