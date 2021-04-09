Business PM decides on infrastructure building policy at two IPs The Prime Minister has issued Decision No 548/QD-TTg on investing in infrastructure at the The Ky Industrial Park (IP) in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Business Vietnam, Turkey hold B2B matching webinar for supporting industries Vietnam and Turkey held the “Business-to-Business (B2B) Matching Webinar on Products for Supporting Industries 2021” on April 9, aiming to introduce the potential of Vietnamese electronics and mechanics manufacturers to major Turkish importers.

Business Vietnam, RoK share experience in distribution, logistics The “Policy Dialogue Meeting on the Distribution and Logistics Industry between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea” (RoK) was held via videoconference on April 9 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).

Business Vietnam, US agricultural trade flourishes despite COVID-19 Agricultural trade between Vietnam and the US continued to thrive in 2020 despite COVID-19 and crop diseases in Vietnam.