Law, ordinance making plans for 2023, 2024 under consideration
Hanoi (VNA) – The law and ordinance making programmes for 2023 and 2024 are among the issues to be discussed at the second working day of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s fifth session on May 23.
In the morning, legislators will listen to the Government’s proposal and the NA Committee for Financial and Budgetary Affairs’ verification report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022.
A draft law and ordinance making programme for 2024 and adjustments to the one for 2023 will also be submitted to and scrunitised by the parliament.
In the afternoon, the NA will listen to the Government’s proposal and the NA Committee for Financial and Budgetary Affairs’ verification report on the allocation of capital to the tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme; the assignment and adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan using the central budget for 2021 - 2025, the allocation of the national target programmes’ investment capital sourced from the central budget for 2023; and a report on changes to the draft revised Law on Prices.
After that, legislators will look into some debatable issues on this draft revised law at the plenary sitting.
