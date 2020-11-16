Politics 12th South China Sea International Conference opens The 12th South China Sea International Conference, with the theme “Maintaining Peace and Cooperation through a Time of Turbulence”, kicked off on November 16 in both the in-person and online formats.

Politics Defence Minister holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich talked over the phone with his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo on November 16.

Politics Legislature adopt resolution on urban administration in HCM City Lawmakers approved a resolution on urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16 during the ongoing 10th session of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Lawmakers scheduled to vote on resolution on HCM City’s urban administration Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution on urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16 morning, during the ongoing 10th session of the 14th National Assembly.