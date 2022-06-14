Politics Parliamentary friendship group works to cement Vietnam’s ties with other ASEAN countries The Vietnam - ASEAN Parliamentary Friendship Group on June 14 held its first face-to-face meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss orientations during the 15th tenure of the National Assembly (NA).

Politics Seminar seeks to enhance efficiency of external information work A seminar discussing solutions to improve the efficiency of external information work was organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in both face-to-face and online forms on June 14, connected with 53 locations across the country.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 14.

Politics Draft law on democracy implementation puts people at centre Legislators on June 14 scrutinised the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, which, the drafting agency said, puts people at the centre.