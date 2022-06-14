Lawmakers adopt several laws, resolutions on June 14
Legislators cast their vote to adopt the Mobile Police Law and resolutions to form NA supervision teams (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - With 454 votes in favour, or 91.16 percent, legislators on June 14 adopted the Mobile Police Law as part of their ongoing third session.
The law has five chapters and 33 articles, clarifying the authority of the mobile police force, including the power to prevent and neutralise unmanned aerial vehicles and ultralight aircraft that directly attack, threaten to attack or infringe on the protected targets of the Mobile Police within no-fly zones, flying restricted areas in accordance with regulations given by the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, 469 out of 457 lawmakers, or 94.18 percent, agreed to approve a resolution to form a National Assembly supervision delegation on the mobilisation, management and use of resources for the prevention and control of COVID-19, and the implementation of policies and laws related to local health care system and preventive medicine. The delegation is led by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh.
At the same time, the NA also passed a resolution to set up a NA supervision delegation on the implementation of NA resolutions regarding the national target programme on new-style rural area building for the 2021-2025 period, and the national target programme on the sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period. This delegation will be headed by NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong.
Also on June 15, the lawmakers debated the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level. They reached high consensus on the necessity of the law, as well as its major contents.
Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra highlighted the socio-political significance of the law. She said that the contents on the implementation of democracy in enterprises are designed to ensure no changes to the nature of labour relations and no conflicts with relevant laws and international labour conventions that Vietnam has joined.
The minister said that the compiling agency will continue to coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, socio-political organisations as well as experts and scientists to complete the bill.
In the afternoon, NA deputies discussed the draft Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control (revised).
Many lawmakers point out shortcomings of the bill in giving measures to prevent domestic violence, stressing the need for the bill to clarify measures to handle people knowing the occurrence of domestic violence without reporting them, and ways to protect people who report domestic violence.
According to Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, the bill has wide coverage and includes issues related to human rights that are stated in the Constitution and many other related laws.
He said that the bill defines four groups of issues related to domestic violence.
The minister pledged that the compiling agency will fully absorb ideas of lawmakers regarding issues regarding mediation activities, state management and the responsibilities of particular agencies and measures to prevent and combat domestic violence, raise public awareness and promote communication to complete the bill with highest quality./.