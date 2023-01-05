Tran Hong Ha and Tran Luu Quang officially became new Deputy Prime Ministers for the 2021-2026 tenure after the resolution received “yes” votes from all of the 481 participating legislators.

At the session, lawmakers passed a resolution on the dismissal of Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam from the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the 2021-2026 tenure. The resolution on the dismissal took effect the same day.

Earlier the same day, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung presented a report on the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Under the Master Plan, Vietnam is set to become a developing country with modernised industry, upper middle income, economic growth based on sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation by 2030./.

VNA