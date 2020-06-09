Politics Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), said a Vietnamese official at a periodical meeting of the council to review the mechanism on June 8.

Politics Vietnamese, Egyptian FMs hold phone talks Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shourky on June 8 to discuss ways to promote bilateral ties amid COVID-19 and several regional and global issues of shared concern.

Politics Resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA sail through legislature The National Assembly passed resolutions ratifying the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at its ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 8.

Politics NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.