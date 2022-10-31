Politics Vietnam, China sign 13 cooperation documents Vietnam and China on October 31 signed 13 documents on bilateral cooperation across fields as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong’s ongoing official visit to China.

Politics Congratulations to Turkey on 99th Republic Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkey (October 29, 1923-2022).

Politics Leaders extend condolences to India over deadly bridge collapse Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 31 sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu over the collapse of a bridge in Gurajat state a day earlier, killing many people.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.