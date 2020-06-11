Lawmakers focus on personnel work
Legislators are discussing personnel work at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on June 11.
Deputies at the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators are discussing personnel work at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on June 11.
They will discuss and vote on the list of candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council. Election results will be announced on the day.
They are scheduled to vote on the approval of the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister, and Nguyen Thanh Hai from the membership of the committee. Hue was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi in February this year, while Hai was appointed as Secretary of Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee in May.
Also at the morning session, deputies discuss in groups about a draft resolution reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for businesses, cooperatives, public non-business units and other organisations, and a revised bill on environmental protection.
In the afternoon, they are due to touch upon the adjustment of investment policies for the building of some sections on the North-South expressway for 2017-2020./.