At the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly appreciated the Government’s leadership and the drastic implementation of the NA’s resolutions on socio-economic development and State budget when examining the reports on socio-economic performance in 2018 and early months of 2019 on May 31 morning.The discussion of the reports was broadcast live on national television and radio.During the discussion, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung were called up to give explanations on issues raised by lawmakers.Concluding the discussion, Vice NA Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said NA deputies agreed that 2018 saw many remarkable achievements, but required the Government to make fuller and more comprehensive assessment on several issues, including the renewal of growth model; enhancement of the economy’s competitiveness; difficulties and shortcomings in agriculture and rural development; FDI enterprises’ contribution to the economy; disbursement of public investment capital and equitisation; improvement of the business environment and development of SMEs; among others. Lawmakers also urged increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the governance of the Government and administrations at all levels.NA deputies also expressed concerns about problems related to degrading ethics and culture such as serious crimes; the reform of education; development of human resources; spiritual and cultural life of ethnic groups; environmental protection and the building of specific targets; poverty reduction in remote and isolated areas; and treatment of waste.The NA generally endorced the tasks and solutions for the time ahead as specified in the Government’s report, but asked the Government to pay more attention to the completion of institutions and enforcement of laws.Regarding the 2017 State budget balance, the NA noted that there were improvements in budget management and overspending had reduced. However, lawmakers urged tightening financial discipline and refining the legal system to better manage public assets and finance.In the afternoon, the NA debated the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Laws on Insurance Business and on Intellectual Property.Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh clarified a number of issues raised by NA deputies during the discussion.The NA will have two days off on the weekend and will resume working on June 3. The working agenda for the day include the draft supervision programme of the legislature in 2020, the allocation of backup resources of the mid-term public investment plan, the draft programme on law building in 2020 and adjustments to the law building programme in 2019.-VNA