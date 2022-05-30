Lawmakers scrutinise implementation of planning-related policies, laws
15th National Assembly's third session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) deputies exchanged views on the implementation of policies and laws related to the planning work on May 30 during the 15th NA’s third session.
The legislature spent the whole working day on supreme supervision. The sitting was broadcast live on TV and radio channels.
Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh delivered a report detailing the legislative body’s supervision over the implementation of planning-related policies and laws since the Law on Planning took effect.
During the discussion, 39 deputies contributed their opinions, and one lawmaker debated, most of them agreed with the report of the NA’s supervision group.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung discussed concerned issues.
On May 31, NA deputies are scheduled to discuss in the hall a number of contents with different opinions of the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property in the morning, and discuss in groups the draft Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control (amended) and the draft Law on Implementing Democracy at the grassroots level./../.