Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese Party, State leaders send congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee sent a congratulatory message to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee, while Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent flower baskets to King Norodom Sihamoni and CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Cambodia’s 69th Independence Day on November 9.

Politics Laws on radio frequencies, civil defence under discussion on November 9 Draft revisions to the Law on Radio Frequencies and the Law on Civil Defence were scrutinised by the National Assembly (NA) on November 9, the 17th working day of the 15th parliament’s ongoing fourth session.