Lawmakers to debate bills, resolutions on Nov. 2
Legislators are scheduled to discuss in groups the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) and draft E-Transaction Law (revised) on November 2 during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators are scheduled to discuss in groups the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) and draft E-Transaction Law (revised) on November 2 during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).
The building of the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) aims to institutionalise Party and State’s policies on completing the institution regarding the consumers' right protection, and dealing with shortcomings arising after 12-year implementation of the existing law.
The bill, having seven chapters and 80 articles, stipulates principles and policies to protect consumers' interests; rights and obligations of consumers; responsibilities of business organisations and individuals towards consumers; activities of social organisations participating in the protection of consumers' rights; the settlement of disputes between consumers and business organisations and individuals; and State management of consumer rights protection.
Meanwhile, the drafting of the E-Transaction Law (revised) is expected to cope with problems related to e-transaction and ensure transparent, security and safety on the cyberspace, and save time and cost for organisations and individuals in the implementation of e-transactions.
After being amended, the bill has eight chapters and 57 articles.
In the afternoon, the lawmakers will listen to a proposal and a verification report on the draft Price Law (revised).
After that, they will discuss a draft resolution on the issuance of regulations for a NA session (amended). In the draft resolution, the NA Law Committee suggested that a NA session can be organised continuously or in two or many parts depending on its agenda./.