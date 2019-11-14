Lawmakers to vote on 2020 State budget allocation resolution
Legislators will vote on a resolution on State budget allocation in 2020 on November 14 morning as part of the eighth session of the 14th National Assembly.
At a working session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators will vote on a resolution on State budget allocation in 2020 on November 14 morning as part of the eighth session of the 14th National Assembly.
They are scheduled to look into a draft law amending and supplementing Article 3 of the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools.
The Law on Exit, Entry, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam will also be tabled for discussion in the morning.
During the afternoon working session, the deputies will hear a proposal on the NA’s ratification of the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the Supplementary Treaty 2005 between Vietnam and Cambodia, and the protocol on land border demarcation and marker planting between the two countries. Some reports on this issue will be presented to NA.
Later, the NA will discuss a draft resolution on the pilot dissolution of People’s Councils in wards of Hanoi’s urban districts and towns, which was also the topic of group discussions on October 29. /.