Politics NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.

Politics First ever online sessions mark highlight in NA’s history: top legislator National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on June 8 hailed the outcomes of the first phase of the 14th NA’s ninth session from May 20-29 during which lawmakers worked online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Legislature ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Legislature to vote on resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA The National Assembly started the second phase of the ninth session in Hanoi on June 8, with lawmakers scheduled to vote on resolutions ratifying the European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).