Lawmakers to vote on NA’s Supervision Programme in 2021
An overview of a plenary session (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) deputies will vote on a resolution on the legislature’s Supervision Programme in 2021 at its on-going ninth session in Hanoi on June 9.
At a plenary session in the morning, the legislature will hear the Government’s report and the NA Committee for Economic Affairs’ verification report on the adjustment of investment policy for some sections on the eastern North-South expressway for 2017-2020; together with a Government report and the UN Finance-Budget Committee’s verification report on a draft resolution on special finance-budget mechanisms and policies for the capital city of Hanoi. Lawmakers then discuss in groups the two issues.
In the afternoon, the NA will discuss several controversial contents of a draft Law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly.
Deputies are also scheduled to discuss in groups the draft Law on Residence (revised), which includes seven chapters and 41 articles adjusting regulations on the right to freedom of residence of citizens in Vietnam’s territory./.