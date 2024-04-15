Lawrence Wong will be Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15. (Photo: The Straits Times)

Singapore (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to take the helm as Singapore’s new Prime Minister on May 15.

After the swearing-in ceremony at 8pm on May 15 at the Istana Palace, Wong will become Singapore’s fourth prime minister.

Wong took to Facebook to acknowledge the honour of assuming the role of Prime Minister, saying he accepts this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty.

“I pledge to do my best for you in this endeavour. Together, we can build a brighter future for all Singaporeans,” he continued.



Wong was appointed as the leader of the fourth-generation People’s Action Party (PAP) team two years ago, positioning him as the next in line for the role of Prime Minister. He came to prominence while helping to coordinate Singapore’s fight against COVID-19.



He will be the city-state’s fourth leader since its independence in 1965, following in the footsteps of Lee Hsien Loong, Goh Chok Tong (1990), and Lee Kuan Yew (1959)./.