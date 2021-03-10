Lazada honours outstanding women sellers
Pham Thi Xuan Hong, owner of PinkShopGiayDep, was among six women from Southeast Asia to be honoured at the inaugural Lazada Forward Women Awards that recognise women trailblazers across the region in the e-commerce space who showcase resilience and innovation as entrepreneurs.
Pham Thi Xuan Hong, owner of PinkShopGiayDep, was among six women from Southeast Asia to be honoured at the inaugural Lazada Forward Women Awards (Photo courtesy of Lazada)Hanoi (VNA) – Pham Thi Xuan Hong, owner of PinkShopGiayDep, was among six women from Southeast Asia to be honoured at the inaugural Lazada Forward Women Awards that recognise women trailblazers across the region in the e-commerce space who showcase resilience and innovation as entrepreneurs.
In three categories, Creative Seller Award, Enterprising Seller Award and Inspiring Seller Award, the first ever award recipients demonstrated different approaches to overcoming and embracing new ideas when building an online business.
Addressing the awards ceremony, Chun Li, chief executive office of Lazada Group, said "Lazada is proud to be your partner and have the opportunity to be part of your successful journey.”
The ceremony also included a discussion on the topic of Growing Women Entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia: Current Challenges and Opportunities.
Held in Singapore on March 8, the awards ceremony was livestreamed on the Lazada LazLive channel to viewers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam./.