The Giang Vo School was the first national military training institution in the ancient capital of Thang Long, which is Hanoi today. Among the exhibits from the school are 111 items that were officially recognised as National Treasures in 2022. They have captivated the interest of scientists.

The exhibits not only demonstrate the remarkable skills and ingenuity involved in weapons crafting, but also exemplify the unity of the people during the Le Dynasty. These weapons served as a formidable defence against its adversaries.

According to the Organising Board, historical records concerning martial arts training are often lacking. Despite the existence of martial arts training artefacts in Hanoi, there is a scarcity of research material available. This underscores the importance for scholars of continuing to investigate the weaponry and military techniques of this historical era./.

VNA